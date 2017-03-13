Coach Pollarda s wife: a It didna t f...

Coach Pollarda s wife: a It didna t feel right not to celebrate ita

Holding balloons and wearing burgundy and blue T-shirts bearing David Pollard's picture, family and friends remembered the Carver High School baseball coach at Carver Park with a celebration on Saturday, two days before what would have been his 37th birthday. Adrienne Leonard Pollard said her husband normally would extend the celebration, but the special day was an opportunity to share with the community.

