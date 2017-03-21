Club Medallion permanently closes fol...

Club Medallion permanently closes following shooting

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

COLUMBUS, GA News Leader 9 has confirmed that the Columbus nightclub, Club Medallion, is closing its doors for good. Owner Tyrome Tuckes tells us that enough is enough and he does not want to see any more people hurt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 5 min Will Dockery 804
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 27 min Kelly 1,361
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 8 hr Phantom Menace 4,498
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 8 hr Phantom Menace 3,439
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 9 hr Phantom Menace 836
News CSU professor breaks down FBI Director's testimony 10 hr General Zod 2
Josh Green on Columbus Music 13 hr Victor Hugo Jr 117
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC