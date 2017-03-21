Club Medallion permanently closes following shooting
COLUMBUS, GA News Leader 9 has confirmed that the Columbus nightclub, Club Medallion, is closing its doors for good. Owner Tyrome Tuckes tells us that enough is enough and he does not want to see any more people hurt.
