City looks into possible crime activity at Club Medallion in wake of shooting
Columbus law enforcement officials are pulling incident reports on Club Medallion in the wake of a shooting that injured two men on the weekend, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said Monday. If the city determines that the nightclub on Midtown Drive has become a haven for criminal activity, the mayor said she will send a letter to club owners notifying them of the city's concerns.
