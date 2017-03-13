City looks into possible crime activi...

City looks into possible crime activity at Club Medallion in wake of shooting

9 hrs ago

Columbus law enforcement officials are pulling incident reports on Club Medallion in the wake of a shooting that injured two men on the weekend, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said Monday. If the city determines that the nightclub on Midtown Drive has become a haven for criminal activity, the mayor said she will send a letter to club owners notifying them of the city's concerns.

