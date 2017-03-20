Brick by brick: Lego store coming to Columbus shopping center
Bricks & Minifigs, a new and used Lego retailer franchised and operated locally by Chris Patterson, is coming to The Landings shopping center in Columbus. The store, which is going in the former Fine and Funky retail space at 5592 Whitesville Road, in the upper level of The Landings, is expected to open April 22. The store will specialize in purchasing, selling and trading Lego products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|18 min
|Will Dockery
|866
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|35 min
|Will Dockery
|4,607
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|45 min
|Will Dockery
|1,425
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|48 min
|Will Dockery
|890
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|1 hr
|Rob Perryman
|32
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Rob Perryman
|102
|Just when you thought winter was over in Columb...
|2 hr
|Rob Perryman
|13
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC