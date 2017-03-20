Brick by brick: Lego store coming to Columbus shopping center

Bricks & Minifigs, a new and used Lego retailer franchised and operated locally by Chris Patterson, is coming to The Landings shopping center in Columbus. The store, which is going in the former Fine and Funky retail space at 5592 Whitesville Road, in the upper level of The Landings, is expected to open April 22. The store will specialize in purchasing, selling and trading Lego products.

