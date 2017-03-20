Brick by brick: Lego store coming to ...

Brick by brick: Lego store coming to Columbus shopping center

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Bricks & Minifigs, a new and used Lego retailer franchised and operated locally by Chris Patterson, is coming to The Landings shopping center in Columbus. The store, which is going in the former Fine and Funky retail space at 5592 Whitesville Road, in the upper level of The Landings, is expected to open April 22. The store will specialize in purchasing, selling and trading Lego products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 18 min Will Dockery 866
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 35 min Will Dockery 4,607
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 45 min Will Dockery 1,425
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 48 min Will Dockery 890
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 1 hr Rob Perryman 32
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) 1 hr Rob Perryman 102
News Just when you thought winter was over in Columb... 2 hr Rob Perryman 13
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,768 • Total comments across all topics: 279,880,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC