Bike lanes, turning lane added to 13th Street near Lakebottom Park
COLUMBUS, GA Attention Drivers: If your travel plans take you near Lakebottom Park in Columbus, we have a traffic alert to tell you about. A six-block stretch of 13th Street has been switched from four lanes to three.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|5 hr
|General Zod
|1
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|618
|Word Association (May '15)
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|661
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|4
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,205
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|4,212
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|Thu
|General Zod
|95
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC