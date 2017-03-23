Bakers and chef craft artisan breads and sweet treats at Yolaa s
Michael Kimball is the chef and artisan bread baker, while Yolanda East is the baker of cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats at Yola's Coffee & Cafe, 1815 Garrard St., on the edge of Lakebottom Park in the Midtown area of Columbus. -- Michael Kimball is the chef and artisan bread baker, while Yolanda East is the baker of cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats at Yola's Coffee & Cafe, 1815 Garrard St., on the edge of Lakebottom Park in the Midtown area of Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|3 hr
|General Zod
|850
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|3 hr
|General Zod
|1,410
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|7 hr
|Victor Hugo fan
|850
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|Victor Hugo fan
|4,516
|Why is Columbus,Georgia so corrupt?
|Mar 23
|John De Nugent
|1
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|Mar 23
|Victor Hugo fan
|3,445
|CSU professor breaks down FBI Director's testimony
|Mar 21
|General Zod
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC