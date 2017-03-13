Armed robbery at Columbus Save-A-Lot ...

Armed robbery at Columbus Save-A-Lot under investigation

Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday night at the Sav-A-Lot grocery store on Buena Vista Road. Authorities said they were called to the discount store at 3360 Buena Vista Road around 8:26 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the incident.

