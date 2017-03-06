Ann Caggins receives the 2017 SISTERS...

Ann Caggins receives the 2017 SISTERS, Inc. Women of Courage Award

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Mentor and community leader Ann Caggins accepted the award from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority with a song and encouraged the audience of 1,200 at the Rosa Parks Women of Courage breakfast to "bloom where you're planted," and to use courage to "take a seat at the front row of your own life." Earnest William Lee, II, teacher at Windsor Forest High School in Savannah and the 2016 Georgia Teacher of the Year, spoke Monday morning at the Muscogee County School District's 2017 Teacher of the Year Recognition Breakfast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 7 min General Zod 601
Favorite things to do in Columbus 8 min General Zod 42
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 30 min General Zod 4,193
Word Association (May '15) 33 min General Zod 630
Davidson Student Center at CSU (Jun '15) 40 min General Zod 11
News a Taj Expressa brings first Bollywood show to C... 41 min General Zod 3
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 43 min General Zod 1,169
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC