Ann Caggins receives the 2017 SISTERS, Inc. Women of Courage Award

Mentor and community leader Ann Caggins accepted the award from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority with a song and encouraged the audience of 1,200 at the Rosa Parks Women of Courage breakfast to "bloom where you're planted," and to use courage to "take a seat at the front row of your own life." Earnest William Lee, II, teacher at Windsor Forest High School in Savannah and the 2016 Georgia Teacher of the Year, spoke Monday morning at the Muscogee County School District's 2017 Teacher of the Year Recognition Breakfast.

