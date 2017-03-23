Alleged 5150/Taliban gang member char...

Alleged 5150/Taliban gang member charged in Rosemont Drive armed robbery

One of three alleged gang members accused of robbing a man at a Rosemont Drive apartment appeared in Columbus Recorder's Court on Thursday morning to face charges. Keonte Lamar Williams, one of three arrested in the April 2014 incident, pleaded not guilty to armed robbery, participation in gang activity and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.

