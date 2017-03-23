Alleged 5150/Taliban gang member charged in Rosemont Drive armed robbery
One of three alleged gang members accused of robbing a man at a Rosemont Drive apartment appeared in Columbus Recorder's Court on Thursday morning to face charges. Keonte Lamar Williams, one of three arrested in the April 2014 incident, pleaded not guilty to armed robbery, participation in gang activity and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|4 min
|Will Dockery
|1,400
|Word Association (May '15)
|48 min
|River Mutant
|839
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|Victor Hugo fan
|4,511
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|12 hr
|Victor Hugo fan
|846
|Why is Columbus,Georgia so corrupt?
|15 hr
|John De Nugent
|1
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|19 hr
|Victor Hugo fan
|3,445
|CSU professor breaks down FBI Director's testimony
|Tue
|General Zod
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC