AKAs ready to buy land in Liberty District, but council wants second appraisal
UGA football great and mental health advocate Herschel Walker discusses living with a mental health disorder during a visit to Fort Benning AKA sorority representatives Phyllis Jones, Rochelle Jones and Kia Chambers talk about the group's desire to purchase land in the Liberty District for a new home and event center. From left to right, Phyllis Jones, graduate advisor for the Columbus State University Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter; Rochelle Jones, president of the local AKA sorority; and Kia Chambers, chair of the sorority's property committee, stand outside of a Columbus Council meeting on Tuesday, following a discussion about the sorority's desire to purchase land in the Liberty District.
