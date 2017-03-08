Actress Regina Hall praises Columbus ...

Actress Regina Hall praises Columbus women who raised her at annual luncheon

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Carver High and Columbus High compete in state basketball and in a fund raiser for the United Negro College Fund Regina Hall , a comedic actress featured in such films as "The Best Man Holiday" and "When the Bough Breaks," paid tribute on Friday to multiple women who poured into her life over the years. Hall, who grew up in Washington, recounted the experiences as keynote speaker for the 15th annual Women's Empowerment Luncheon at the Columbus Trade and Convention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 5 hr General Zod 4,211
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 5 hr General Zod 617
Word Association (May '15) 8 hr General Zod 660
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 8 hr General Zod 1,204
News From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,... 8 hr General Zod 3
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) Thu General Zod 95
Favorite things to do in Columbus Thu General Zod 48
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC