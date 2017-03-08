Actress Regina Hall praises Columbus women who raised her at annual luncheon
Carver High and Columbus High compete in state basketball and in a fund raiser for the United Negro College Fund Regina Hall , a comedic actress featured in such films as "The Best Man Holiday" and "When the Bough Breaks," paid tribute on Friday to multiple women who poured into her life over the years. Hall, who grew up in Washington, recounted the experiences as keynote speaker for the 15th annual Women's Empowerment Luncheon at the Columbus Trade and Convention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|General Zod
|4,211
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|General Zod
|617
|Word Association (May '15)
|8 hr
|General Zod
|660
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|8 hr
|General Zod
|1,204
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|8 hr
|General Zod
|3
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|Thu
|General Zod
|95
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|Thu
|General Zod
|48
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC