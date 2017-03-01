a Taj Expressa brings first Bollywood...

a Taj Expressa brings first Bollywood show to Columbus

There are 1 comment on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 20 hrs ago, titled a Taj Expressa brings first Bollywood show to Columbus. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

A national tour of "Taj Express" will come to the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on March 12. The performance will be presented through a partnership between the RiverCenter and Columbus Cultural Arts Alliance. This week, a national tour of "Taj Express" will come to the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Lance Leeway

Nashville, TN

#1 14 hrs ago
This is international and interesting!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Antique Shops, Boutiques, Flea Markets in Colum... 3 hr Kelly 35
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 4 hr Will Dockery 553
News Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carri... 4 hr Will Dockery 1
News Lee Stewart crafts custom pieces, earns cash wi... 12 hr Lance Leeway 1
News "The most fatal thing a man can do is try to st... 22 hr Will Dockery 1
News New Yorker magazine writer speaks at Carson McC... 23 hr Will Dockery 1
Word Association (May '15) Sat Will Dockery 607
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,295 • Total comments across all topics: 279,328,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC