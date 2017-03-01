There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 20 hrs ago, titled a Taj Expressa brings first Bollywood show to Columbus. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

A national tour of "Taj Express" will come to the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on March 12. The performance will be presented through a partnership between the RiverCenter and Columbus Cultural Arts Alliance. This week, a national tour of "Taj Express" will come to the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.