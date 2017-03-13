A sweet spring treat: Free ice cream cones being offered Monday
What better way is there to welcome spring 2017 into your life than to lick on a free ice cream cone from Dairy Queen? If you agree, then head over to your local Dairy Queen outlet Monday to pick up a free small vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl on top. That includes the DQ's in Columbus at 6605 Whittlesey Blvd. and 3580 Macon Road in Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|4,322
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|780
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,335
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|14 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|739
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|Sat
|General Zod
|3,425
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Sat
|Victor Hugo Fan
|20
|Trump travel ban blocked again
|Sat
|ReckIess Abandon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC