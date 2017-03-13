A sweet spring treat: Free ice cream cones being offered Monday

What better way is there to welcome spring 2017 into your life than to lick on a free ice cream cone from Dairy Queen? If you agree, then head over to your local Dairy Queen outlet Monday to pick up a free small vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl on top. That includes the DQ's in Columbus at 6605 Whittlesey Blvd. and 3580 Macon Road in Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.