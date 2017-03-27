a Rejection therapya inspiring Columb...

a Rejection therapya inspiring Columbus residents to ask for what they want

I recommend that you take a 15 minute break from what you're doing and watch a TED talk online called "What I Learned from 100 Days of Rejection," by Jia Jiang. I shared this video with my first-year composition classes this week at Columbus State University, because we are gearing up to write letters of interest to companies and/or organizations with whom we'd like to collaborate.

