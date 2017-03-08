a Hidden Figuresa star Biscoe: a Stay...

a Hidden Figuresa star Biscoe: a Stay out of trouble and it will take you fara

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Hidden Figures star Donna Biscoe, a 1973 graduate of Kendrick High School in Columbus, told a group of sixth, seventh and eight-grade girls that now is the time to start thinking about a career during her visit Saturday to the Mildred L. Terry Library. "Even at your young ages, be ready," Biscoe said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus undocumented immigrants fear raids, de... 3 hr tomin cali 1
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 7 hr Mary 3,404
Word Association (May '15) 9 hr Spring Creek 662
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 9 hr Spring Creek 1,206
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 9 hr Will Dockery 2
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia Sat Will Dockery 618
News From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,... Sat Will Dockery 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,498,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC