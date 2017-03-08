a Hidden Figuresa star Biscoe: a Stay out of trouble and it will take you fara
Hidden Figures star Donna Biscoe, a 1973 graduate of Kendrick High School in Columbus, told a group of sixth, seventh and eight-grade girls that now is the time to start thinking about a career during her visit Saturday to the Mildred L. Terry Library. "Even at your young ages, be ready," Biscoe said.
