5 Columbus area high school seniors win Together 2016 scholarships

Among the reasons Columbus area leaders gathered Monday on the Frank K. Martin Pedestrian Bridge was to announce the winners of scholarships they hope will be investments that produce the region's next generation of community and business leaders. Along with other projects this past year, the partnership of 23 local organizations called Together 2016 funded $2,000 college scholarships for five high school seniors.

