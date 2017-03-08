3 Muscogee County schools honored for...

3 Muscogee County schools honored for progress in Title I program

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Three schools in Muscogee County are among the 243 in the state to be honored this year as a Title I Reward School for academic performance or progress despite a significant percentage of students coming from low-income families. The fiscal year 2017 Title I Reward Schools in Muscogee County schools are Early College Academy, Gentian Elementary School and Reese Road Leadership Academy, the Georgia Department of Education announced.

