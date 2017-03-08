3 Muscogee County schools honored for progress in Title I program

Three schools in Muscogee County are among the 243 in the state to be honored this year as a Title I Reward School for academic performance or progress despite a significant percentage of students coming from low-income families. The fiscal year 2017 Title I Reward Schools in Muscogee County schools are Early College Academy, Gentian Elementary School and Reese Road Leadership Academy, the Georgia Department of Education announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.