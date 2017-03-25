$25 million lawsuit filed against MCS...

$25 million lawsuit filed against MCSD after body-slammed teena s leg amputated

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

UGA football great and mental health advocate Herschel Walker discusses living with a mental health disorder during a visit to Fort Benning Video and an incident report were leaked to All on Georgia by "sources in the school system" and posted on the site two days after the district released a statement that Montravious Thomas was "up and walking and not in distress" after allegedly being body-slammed by a behavioral specialist. The Muscogee County School District has denied the Ledger-Enquirer's open records request for the video.

