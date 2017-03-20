2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show c...

2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show celebrates 20 Years of Thunder

Read more: WALB-TV Albany

COLUMBUS, GA Thunder in the Valley Air Show is celebrating "20 Years of Thunder" at the Columbus Airport on April 8 - 9, with tickets now available online and at local retail outlets. Gates will open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. on both Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9. All tickets are $15 per person on the day of the show.

