2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show celebrates 20 Years of Thunder

COLUMBUS, GA Thunder in the Valley Air Show is celebrating "20 Years of Thunder" at the Columbus Airport on April 8 - 9, with tickets now available online and at local retail outlets. Gates will open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. on both Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9. All tickets are $15 per person on the day of the show.

