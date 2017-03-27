2 arrested on drug charges after man ...

2 arrested on drug charges after man locks himself inside home on Morris Ave.

3 hrs ago

COLUMBUS, GA A high-speed chase that started in Russell County and ended on Morris Avenue led to a man and woman being arrested. According to police, the incident began as a routine traffic stop and ended in a police chase.

Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

