12 Columbus area schools are a 2017 A...

12 Columbus area schools are a 2017 AP Honor School

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The local high schools recognized in at least one of the six Advanced Placement award categories announced by the Georgia Department of Education are Carver, Columbus, Jordan, Northside, Spencer in Muscogee County, plus Americus-Sumter, Callaway, Chattahoochee County, Harris County, LaGrange, Randolph-Clay and Troup County. Earning four awards are Callaway and Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Antique Shops, Boutiques, Flea Markets in Colum... 1 hr Kelly 25
Favorite things to do in Columbus 1 hr Kelly 24
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Kelly 1,125
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Kelly 592
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 2 hr Will Dockery 533
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 2 hr Will Dockery 269
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Will Dockery 4,126
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Muscogee County was issued at March 02 at 12:53PM EST

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Space Station
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,325 • Total comments across all topics: 279,278,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC