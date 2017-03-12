12 Columbus area schools are a 2017 AP Honor School
The local high schools recognized in at least one of the six Advanced Placement award categories announced by the Georgia Department of Education are Carver, Columbus, Jordan, Northside, Spencer in Muscogee County, plus Americus-Sumter, Callaway, Chattahoochee County, Harris County, LaGrange, Randolph-Clay and Troup County. Earning four awards are Callaway and Columbus.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antique Shops, Boutiques, Flea Markets in Colum...
|1 hr
|Kelly
|25
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|1 hr
|Kelly
|24
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,125
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|592
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|533
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|269
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|4,126
