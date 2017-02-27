Woman facing traffic violation after ...

Woman facing traffic violation after 8 injured in Macon Road collision

Eight people were injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle wreck on Macon Road near Saddle Ridge Drive, according to a Columbus police report. Courtney Ashley, a 27-year-old from Ashton, Ala., was cited for a stop sign violation in the 7:30 p.m. incident.

