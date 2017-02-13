Woman denies beating 67-year-old Columbus man in his home
A woman allegedly barged into a 67-year-old Columbus man's 33rd Avenue home and beat him, according to testimony Monday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Audrianna Jamila Nobles, 27, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated assault and criminal trespassing related to the Jan. 27 incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 min
|Brainiac Five
|4,169
|Crime show looks at Columbusa a Stocking Strang...
|2 min
|General Zod
|4
|Pic of the Estate
|7 min
|General Zod
|12
|Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ...
|8 min
|Brainiac Five
|59
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|10 min
|Brainiac Five
|494
|Zod
|16 min
|Brainiac Five
|10
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|36 min
|The Mighty Zod
|228
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC