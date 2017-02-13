Woman denies beating 67-year-old Colu...

Woman denies beating 67-year-old Columbus man in his home

9 hrs ago

A woman allegedly barged into a 67-year-old Columbus man's 33rd Avenue home and beat him, according to testimony Monday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Audrianna Jamila Nobles, 27, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated assault and criminal trespassing related to the Jan. 27 incident.

