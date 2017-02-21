Whata s up with this hot winter weather?

Whata s up with this hot winter weather?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The high temperature Thursday is supposed to be around 75 degrees. The high Friday's expected to be about 80 degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Wall Street Journal: America's newest commu... (Aug '16) 1 hr Seth P 20
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr _Zoey_ 1,045
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr _Zoey_ 528
News Hidden History: a Blind Tom,a black music compo... 4 hr Will Dockery 1
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 15 hr General Zod 177
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 15 hr General Zod 3,871
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia Tue General Zod 370
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC