Was John Wilkes Booth shot in the butt in Columbus?

It's accepted historical fact that the infamous actor John Wilkes Booth appeared on stage in Columbus and was accidentally shot prior to a performance by a man named Matthew Canning in 1860. But accounts differ as to the venue where the shooting took place and exactly where the man who would later assassinate President Abraham Lincoln was wounded.

