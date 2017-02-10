Two women, three men charged in Oates...

Two women, three men charged in Oates Avenue drug raid

From getting a tattoo to completing some house repairs were among the excuses for five people at 4815 Oates Ave. on Thursday afternoon when the Metro Narcotics Task Force charged each with drug offenses. Two women and three men were identified as Farah Vest, 40, Ashley Phillips, 35, Randy Davis, 40, James Elliott, 28, and Billy Burkett Jr., 31, all of Columbus.

