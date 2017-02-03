Trucker faces homicide by vehicle charge in studenta s death on Macon Road

A week after Cindy Huynh of Buena Vista, Ga., was killed in a collision on Macon Road, Columbus police have charged trucker George Hooks with homicide by vehicle in connection with the Jan. 26 crash. Hooks, 61, of Columbus was taken into custody Thursday and also charged with one count of making an improper left turn in the 1:14 p.m. crash at the intersection of Lynch Road in Midland.

