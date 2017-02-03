Trial delayed for man beaten before fatal shooting
Jerry Wayne "Scarface" Merritt is escorted into Superior Court as his trial continues in the June, 6, 2014 death of Anthony Wayne "Red" Taylor. Dr. Sandra Thomas testifies in the Jerry Wayne "Scarface" Merritt murder trial.
#1 1 hr ago
So they are putting a guy who got his ass beat on trial.
"Southern Justice"
