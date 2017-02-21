Tim Tebow's 'Night to Shine' prom in ...

Tim Tebow's 'Night to Shine' prom in Columbus brings unexpected love

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

COLUMBUS, GA A woman with cerebral palsy found unexpected love at Tim Tebow's Night to Shine Prom in Columbus. Kaylyn McBride, 23, has always prayed to God for a soulmate to do life with and her dad had the same prayer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 1 hr General Zod 177
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr General Zod 3,871
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 5 hr General Zod 1,044
Word Association (May '15) 11 hr Will Dockery 527
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia Tue General Zod 370
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) Tue Buster Barnes 3,390
News Mayor Teresa Tomlinson in audacious speech: a W... Tue Buster Barnes 7
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC