Tim Tebow's 'Night to Shine' prom in Columbus brings unexpected love
COLUMBUS, GA A woman with cerebral palsy found unexpected love at Tim Tebow's Night to Shine Prom in Columbus. Kaylyn McBride, 23, has always prayed to God for a soulmate to do life with and her dad had the same prayer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|1 hr
|General Zod
|177
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|General Zod
|3,871
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|5 hr
|General Zod
|1,044
|Word Association (May '15)
|11 hr
|Will Dockery
|527
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|Tue
|General Zod
|370
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Buster Barnes
|3,390
|Mayor Teresa Tomlinson in audacious speech: a W...
|Tue
|Buster Barnes
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC