"Tim Tebow Night to Shine" special needs prom held in Columbus
COLUMBUS, GA A former NFL quarterback and Heisman winner from Florida helped put together a special event in Columbus for people that may not go to their school's prom. The Tim Tebow Night to Shine Prom, for people with special needs, took place at Cascade Hills Church on Friday night.
