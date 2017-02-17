Thunder in the Valley celebrating 20 ...

Thunder in the Valley celebrating 20 years

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The Thunder in the Valley Air Show will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year at the Columbus Airport is returning to the Columbus Airport The popular event will be April 8-9 and $10 advance tickets are already on sale at all local McDonald's, Ace Hardware on St. Marys Road, Flightways Columbus at the airport, all locations of Bruster's Real Ice Cream, and Wingstop on Weems Road. It isd cash only.

