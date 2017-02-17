Teen charged in Branton Woods Drive s...

Teen charged in Branton Woods Drive shooting denied bond

COLUMBUS, GA A Columbus teen charged with murder following a shooting on Branton Woods Drive last year will remain in a youth detention center.

Columbus, GA

