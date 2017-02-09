Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court
During a Friday morning hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court for Jalontaye Clay Cleveland, Columbus Police Sgt. Anthony Locey testified in part about surveillance video from a fatal shooting on Nov. 6 at the 5 Corner Lotto store in Columbus.
