South Columbus Piggly Wiggly closes after 45 years of operation
After more than 45 years operation, the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Victory Drive closed last week, JTM Inc., Chief Information Officer Keith Milligan said on Monday. The store, which opened in 1971, was located in Heritage Corners Shopping Center at 3759 Victory Drive.
