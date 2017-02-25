Sound Off for February 25, 2017
Hey all you developers and contractors! I saw some green in North Columbus yesterday! Better get your concrete mixers busy and do something about it before it spreads! Donald Drumpf opens his mouth and shoots out a tweet. Clean up on Aisle 7! Then he blames the media for his own ignorance.
