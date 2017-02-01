Some MCSB members look to fire attorney as GBI investigates lawsuit settlement
Some Muscogee County School Board members are publicly asking others on the board to vote to fire the district's current attorney. District 8 Representative Frank Myers and District 2 Representative John Thomas want the board to hold a vote to fire Greg Ellington, terminating the contract with his law firm, Hall Booth Smith.
