Shaw High alum playing in second Supe...

Shaw High alum playing in second Super Bowl

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

With the Super Bowl just days away , we caught up with a family here in the Valley who's headed to Houston to see their loved one play in the big game. On Wednesday, we talked with Phillip's mom Phillis Dent and his aunt Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, who are more than excited to attend the big game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 26 min Genuine Zod 116
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 28 min Genuine Zod 389
News I-185 drivers should be wary of workers trimmin... 35 min Genuine Zod 9
News Hal Holbrook bringing renowned Mark Twain perfo... 38 min Genuine Zod 21
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Buster Keystone 1,035
Foxes Theater on Victory Drive (Jul '15) 1 hr None 2
Adult Theaters (May '13) 1 hr None 28
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 4 hr Uncle Zod 3,933
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC