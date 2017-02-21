Seafood lovers only three weeks away ...

Seafood lovers only three weeks away from new restauranta s debut

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The debut of the highly anticipated Shrimp Basket restaurant is about three weeks away, with the Gulf Shores, Ala.-based restaurant company saying it will open its doors to hungry seafood lovers in mid-March. Those wishing to land a job at the 5,500-square-foot seafood eatery are invited to show up between 2 and 4 p.m. Friday at the 6073 Veterans Parkway location, where Shrimp Basket will be hiring for all positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 51 min Doug77 1,050
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 12 hr Skeptic 3,872
Looking to breed male toy poodle (May '12) 14 hr Sandy 34
Word Association (May '15) Thu Will Dockery 529
News The Wall Street Journal: America's newest commu... (Aug '16) Thu Seth P 20
News Hidden History: a Blind Tom,a black music compo... Thu Will Dockery 1
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... Wed General Zod 177
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC