Seafood lovers only three weeks away from new restauranta s debut

The debut of the highly anticipated Shrimp Basket restaurant is about three weeks away, with the Gulf Shores, Ala.-based restaurant company saying it will open its doors to hungry seafood lovers in mid-March. Those wishing to land a job at the 5,500-square-foot seafood eatery are invited to show up between 2 and 4 p.m. Friday at the 6073 Veterans Parkway location, where Shrimp Basket will be hiring for all positions.

