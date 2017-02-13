Scam Alert: CPD warns public of officer impersonators
Authorities say two men who call themselves Capt. Wells and Sgt. Davis have been calling people requesting money via Money-Gram.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|Buster Keystone
|4,197
|Columbus pro-life demonstrators call for defund...
|4 hr
|Buster Keystone
|25
|Crime show looks at Columbusa a Stocking Strang...
|4 hr
|Buster Keystone
|10
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|4 hr
|Buster Keystone
|239
|Pic of the Estate
|4 hr
|Buster Keystone
|20
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|Buster Keystone
|512
|Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ...
|5 hr
|Buster Keystone
|70
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC