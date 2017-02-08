River & Rail ready to plant stake in ...

River & Rail ready to plant stake in downtown Columbus restaurant scene

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Leah Foley, owner, and Brad Andries, chef and co-owner of River & Rail, introduce us to the soon-to-open restaurant. Brad Andries,left, chef and co-owner, and Leah Foley,owner, talk about the soon to open River & Rail restaurant in downtown Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 49 min George_Sulzbach 4,057
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 56 min George_Sulzbach 173
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 4 hr Zod 455
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 10 hr General T Zod 41
Columbus Georgia (Mar '13) 10 hr Zod 40
Newspaper write-up on "Columbus Stockade Blues" (May '15) 19 hr Zod 6
News City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf... 19 hr Zod 39
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC