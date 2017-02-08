River & Rail ready to plant stake in downtown Columbus restaurant scene
Leah Foley, owner, and Brad Andries, chef and co-owner of River & Rail, introduce us to the soon-to-open restaurant. Brad Andries,left, chef and co-owner, and Leah Foley,owner, talk about the soon to open River & Rail restaurant in downtown Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|49 min
|George_Sulzbach
|4,057
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|56 min
|George_Sulzbach
|173
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|4 hr
|Zod
|455
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|10 hr
|General T Zod
|41
|Columbus Georgia (Mar '13)
|10 hr
|Zod
|40
|Newspaper write-up on "Columbus Stockade Blues" (May '15)
|19 hr
|Zod
|6
|City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf...
|19 hr
|Zod
|39
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC