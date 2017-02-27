River and Rail hosts grand opening in Uptown Columbus
Owners Frank and Leah Folley moved from California back to Columbus and say they wanted to bring a bit of the flavor of the west coast. The name comes from the owner wanting to recognize the city of Columbus because they think the rail system here and the river contributed to some of the area's success.
