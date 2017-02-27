River and Rail hosts grand opening in...

River and Rail hosts grand opening in Uptown Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Owners Frank and Leah Folley moved from California back to Columbus and say they wanted to bring a bit of the flavor of the west coast. The name comes from the owner wanting to recognize the city of Columbus because they think the rail system here and the river contributed to some of the area's success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 3 hr _Zoey_ 1,082
Word Association (May '15) 3 hr _Zoey_ 562
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 3 hr Will Dockery 434
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 3 hr Will Dockery 241
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 3 hr Will Dockery 3,999
News Did long odds on casino get longer? 5 hr General Zod 1
Davidson Student Center at CSU (Jun '15) 5 hr General Zod 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC