Raymond Rowe Furniture in Columbus closing after 74 years

COLUMBUS, GA After nearly 80 years of business, the Raymond Rowe Furniture store in Uptown Columbus will be closing its doors for good. On this Saturday afternoon, Raymond Rowe has a rejuvenated buzz as shoppers go in, out, and all around the store.

