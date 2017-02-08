Public Constitution reading, Beyonce yoga class promotes unity in Columbus
Since President Donald Trump's inauguration and signing of a flurry of executive orders, we have seen pronounced reactions from politicians and average citizens alike. While these public demonstrations and statements have had some impact on what's happening in our nation's Capitol, they also seem to be spurring even more civic engagement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|54 min
|General T Zod
|4,051
|Newspaper write-up on "Columbus Stockade Blues" (May '15)
|2 hr
|Zod
|6
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|2 hr
|Zod
|162
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|3 hr
|Zod
|448
|Columbus Georgia (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|Zod
|38
|City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf...
|3 hr
|Zod
|39
|Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ...
|3 hr
|Zod
|41
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC