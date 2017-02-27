Psych evaluation set for man charged with shooting officer before police standoff
The man charged with shooting an officer before holing up in a Hilton Avenue home for a four-hour standoff with Columbus police is going to have a psychological evaluation. But Daniel Ray Crisp , an indigent defendant facing multiple felony charges, likely will remain in jail while he's examined, because Judge Art Smith III refused Monday to lower the suspect's nearly half a million dollar bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,075
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,963
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|224
|Inferno Room
|3 hr
|General Zod
|7
|Word Association (May '15)
|4 hr
|_Zoey_
|552
|Police: Two soldiers, third man charged in down...
|6 hr
|Reality Check
|2
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|6 hr
|General Zod
|414
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC