Psych evaluation set for man charged with shooting officer before police standoff

The man charged with shooting an officer before holing up in a Hilton Avenue home for a four-hour standoff with Columbus police is going to have a psychological evaluation. But Daniel Ray Crisp , an indigent defendant facing multiple felony charges, likely will remain in jail while he's examined, because Judge Art Smith III refused Monday to lower the suspect's nearly half a million dollar bond.

