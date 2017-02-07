Prosecutor: a I am not coming homea k...

Prosecutor: a I am not coming homea killer said before shooting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Attorney to jury: "There's only so much pressure you can put on a pipe before it bursts, and Jerry Merritt had enough." Wesley Lambertus, prosecutor in the murder trial of Jerry Wayne "Scarface" Merritt, argues to jurors in his closing argument that Merritt's case isn't one of self defense, but instead one of revenge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Newspaper write-up on "Columbus Stockade Blues" (May '15) 2 hr Will Dockery 2
Columbus Georgia (Mar '13) 3 hr Will Dockery 23
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 5 hr General T Zod 432
Adult Theaters (May '13) 5 hr General T Zod 52
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 5 hr General T Zod 4,000
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 10 hr Generval Zod the ... 36
News City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf... 10 hr Generval Zod the ... 30
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,002 • Total comments across all topics: 278,662,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC