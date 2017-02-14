Pratt & Whitney adding 500 jobs with $386 million expansion of Columbus plant

Aerospace company Pratt & Whitney plans to invest $386 million into its Columbus plant on Macon Road, creating more than 500 jobs over five years. The announcement, made in Atlanta on Valentine's Day by Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, will add to the roughly 1,200 employees already at the Columbus complex, which has expanded several times since coming to the city in 1984.

