Police: Witness heard a This is my ho...

Police: Witness heard a This is my hood!a before Columbus apartment shooting

A dispute led to shooting Sunday night at an apartment in the 400 block of Canty Place, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department. The victim was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center with a gunshot wound the right foot.

