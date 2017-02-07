Police: Witness heard a This is my hood!a before Columbus apartment shooting
A dispute led to shooting Sunday night at an apartment in the 400 block of Canty Place, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department. The victim was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center with a gunshot wound the right foot.
