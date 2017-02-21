Police: Two soldiers, third man charg...

Police: Two soldiers, third man charged in downtown drug deal gone bad

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Three men, including two soldiers, were arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Columbus after an apparent drug deal went bad, according to police reports. Antonio Sadler, 44, was charged with distribution of cocaine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lets write a song.......together 4 min Joe 5
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Will Dockery 3,924
Word Association (May '15) 2 hr Will Dockery 548
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 2 hr Will Dockery 1,067
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 5 hr Will Dockery 213
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 13 hr General Zod 402
News Mayor Teresa Tomlinson in audacious speech: a W... Sat Joe Shatzberg 8
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,436 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC