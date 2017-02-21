Police: Two soldiers, third man charged in downtown drug deal gone bad
Three men, including two soldiers, were arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Columbus after an apparent drug deal went bad, according to police reports. Antonio Sadler, 44, was charged with distribution of cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lets write a song.......together
|4 min
|Joe
|5
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,924
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|548
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,067
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|213
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|13 hr
|General Zod
|402
|Mayor Teresa Tomlinson in audacious speech: a W...
|Sat
|Joe Shatzberg
|8
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC