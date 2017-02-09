Police: Suspect admitted to being at scene of fatal shooting at 5 Corner Lotto
Attorney to jury: "There's only so much pressure you can put on a pipe before it bursts, and Jerry Merritt had enough." Homicide detectives with the Columbus Police Department have been in the process of trying to track down and interview all potential witnesses to the recent murder of They are now asking for the public's help in locating a POSSIBLE WITNESS to the murder of Vastal Patel,23, at the 5 Corners Lotto store at 1231 Linwood Blvd. in Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|7 min
|Zod
|185
|City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf...
|15 min
|Zodfish Cakes
|40
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|27 min
|Zod
|4,075
|Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ...
|32 min
|Zodfish Cakes
|41
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|49 min
|The REAL Zod
|458
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|11 hr
|General T Zod
|41
|Columbus Georgia (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|Zod
|40
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC