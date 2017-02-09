Police: Suspect admitted to being at ...

Police: Suspect admitted to being at scene of fatal shooting at 5 Corner Lotto

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Attorney to jury: "There's only so much pressure you can put on a pipe before it bursts, and Jerry Merritt had enough." Homicide detectives with the Columbus Police Department have been in the process of trying to track down and interview all potential witnesses to the recent murder of They are now asking for the public's help in locating a POSSIBLE WITNESS to the murder of Vastal Patel,23, at the 5 Corners Lotto store at 1231 Linwood Blvd. in Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 7 min Zod 185
News City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf... 15 min Zodfish Cakes 40
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 27 min Zod 4,075
News Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Univ... 32 min Zodfish Cakes 41
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 49 min The REAL Zod 458
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 11 hr General T Zod 41
Columbus Georgia (Mar '13) 12 hr Zod 40
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,712,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC