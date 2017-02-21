Police still seeking information in shooting, robbery of Rep. Gerald Greene
Harish Bherida owns of the 30th Avenue Liquor Store, which is two doors down from the Foxes Cinema where Georgia Rep. Gerald Greene was shot Thursday afternoon. The police investigation into the shooting and robbery of a state representative behind a Victory Drive adult establishment is continuing, but without much progress, police say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|-Glinda-
|1,048
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|529
|The Wall Street Journal: America's newest commu... (Aug '16)
|7 hr
|Seth P
|20
|Hidden History: a Blind Tom,a black music compo...
|10 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|21 hr
|General Zod
|177
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|21 hr
|General Zod
|3,871
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|Tue
|General Zod
|370
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC